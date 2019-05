A Murphysboro Illinois man has been sentenced 37 years in prison for a deadly shooting in 2016. 30-year old Cortez Lemont Turner was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court to 29 years for first degree murder, 8 years for the aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two years for perjury to a grand jury. Turner murdered Detrick Rogers in October 2016 in a drive by shooting.