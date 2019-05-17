Friday, May 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police have reported that a 29-year-old Florida woman was arrested Monday evening after striking a hospital worker with a “used” feminine product that the suspect had removed from her pants.

Defendant Coffii Castellion sought treatment in the emergency room of the Mease Dunedin Hospital, which is about seven miles from her residence in Largo, a Tampa Bay suburb.

While in the hospital, cops say, Castellion swiped seven bathing cloths and ten sets of hospital slippers estimated to be worth a combined $10.79. That minor pilferage cost Castellion a felony rap since she has two prior theft convictions.

Castellion then doubled up her docket sheet when she allegedly “took a feminine pad from underneath her pants and threw it at a health care provider,” striking the female victim in the stomach with the “used product.” She was charged with battery on health service personnel.