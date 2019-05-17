St. Francis Healthcare System Hosts Mobile Mammography Van for Free Screenings in July

St. Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center are partnering to bring the mobile mammography van back to southeast Missouri in July. St. Francis Foundation’s Pink Up campaign is funding the free screenings. These are available to uninsured or under-insured women and men. The van stops will be in Dexter, East Prairie, Doniphan, and Farmington.

Monday, July 15 1-5pm

Saint Francis Health Center

1212 Saint Francis Drive

Dexter, MO 63841

Tuesday, July 16 8am-12pm, 1-5pm

Ferguson Medical Group

320 North Lincoln

East Prairie, MO 63845

Wednesday, July 17 8am-12pm, 1-5pm

Doniphan Family Care

109 Leroux Street

Doniphan, MO 63936

Thursday, July 18 8am-12pm

Farmington Physician Associates

515 Maple Valley Drive

Farmington, MO 63640