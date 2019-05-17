St. Louis State Representative Bruce Franks to Resign from Missouri House

A prominent state lawmaker who is the ONLY Democrat to chair a Missouri House committee has announced that he will be resigning, for the sake of his health and mental health. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Bruce Franks Jr. made the announcement on the House floor Thursday (yesterday) evening, saying he’s lost his best friend and godson to gun violence in the past year:

Franks, who chairs the House Special Committee on Urban Issues, says he’s decided to prioritize his health and his family above his political ambition. Franks tells Missourinet many people in his community suffer from undiagnosed mental health issues.