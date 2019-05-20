Best Western Plus to open in 2020 at Old Orchard/U.S. 61 in Jackson

Southeast Missourian

Site preparations are underway along U.S. 61 in Jackson west of Interstate 55 for a new four-story hotel developers say should open around the middle of next year. A groundbreaking ceremony for the 80-room Best Western Plus hotel is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the site, which is immediately east of Kohlfeld Distributing on the southwest corner of South Old Orchard Road and U.S. 61.Officials in Jackson and Cape Girardeau say they expect to see several commercial developments in the vicinity of the I-55/U.S. 61 interchange between the two cities. Last week it was announced a Winks convenience store would be built on a 2-acre tract between U.S. 61 and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex along Limbaugh Lane just east of the interstate. In addition to commercial development, the Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a major construction project at the interchange later this year.