Missouri bill passed that aims to help victims escape violent situation
The Missouri Legislature has sent to the governor a bill that would keep victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking from being evicted or denied housing. Alisa Nelson reports.
The measure, sponsored by Cameron Republican Representative Jim Neely, would also let them break their housing leases early. When a person is trying to leave a domestic violence situation, one of their needs is a place to live for themselves and sometimes children.