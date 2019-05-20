Monday, May 20th 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court papers, a Pennsylvania woman who turned 55-years-old on Wednesday assaulted a male acquaintance with a box cutter because she had not received a present, card, or cake to mark the occasion.

Cops say that Georgia Zowacki was celebrating her May 15th birthday when matters turned stabby at her Pittsburgh-area residence. David Rae, who has lived with Zowacki for four months, told police that Zowacki “consumed a large amount of vodka throughout the day.”

Rae added that Zowacki eventually “became extremely upset and violent because nobody bought her a birthday present, birthday card, or birthday cake.” Incensed, Zowacki allegedly “grabbed a box cutter knife” and held it near Rae’s throat “threatening to kill him.”

Rae told police that Zowacki then trashed his room, throwing his TV on the floor, tipping over a nightstand, and breaking his bed. A patrolman responding to a call about a physical domestic dispute located Zowacki sitting on a neighbor’s porch. She was arrested for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.