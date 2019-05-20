PHS Graduates 178 with Class of 2019

Perryville High School bid a fond farewell to the Class of 2019 during the annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 17 at Perry Park Center. The welcome speech was delivered by student council co-presidents Chloe Bergman and Macy Robinson, and senior class president Madison Hornberger. Jack Kluender delivered the valedictorian speech, speaking of all the “little lessons” the Class of 2019 has learned throughout their years in school. Noah Cadwell delivered the salutatorian speech, thanking his parents and teachers for their guidance. Assistant Principal Shadrick Shafer was chosen by the seniors to deliver the commencement speech. After receiving their diplomas, the Class of 2019 was treated to an all-night celebration by Project Graduation volunteers.