Recalled chicken salad

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Caito Foods has recalled some products due to misbranding. They contain soy which is not declared on the product label. The salads were sold to Kroger stores in in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The ready-to-eat salads with chicken items were produced on May 12 through May 15, 2019. The following products are recalled…

13.5-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Greek Salad with Chicken with Chicken Breast & Red Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette Dressing” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.

11.25-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Tuscan Style Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken With Grilled White Chicken Tossed In Pesto” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.

Throw them away or return them to the store.