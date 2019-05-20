Rep. Smith Announces Jackson High School Student Wins Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Jason Smith announced that a Jackson High School student won “Best of Show” in the annual 8th Congressional District Art Competition on May 18th. Out of 120 submission from local high school artists, Liza Schell’s drawing won. In this year’s competition, students were asked to share what patriotism in Missouri looks like to them. Schell focused her drawing on her sister’s friend, Oluwaranti, using charcoal pencils. In the piece, Oluwaranti is surrounded by photographs that show a blending of her Nigerian heritage with the culture she grew up with in Missouri. The Congressional High School Art Competition was created by the Congressional Institute in 1982 as a way to recognize and encourage artistic ability in each congressional district throughout the country.