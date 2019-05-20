Young Huntsville Angler Catches First State-Record Yellow Perch

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates a young Huntsville Angler on catching the first state-record yellow perch. 13 year-old Isaac Bohm caught the fish at a private pond in Randolph County on May 11 using a trotline. The yellow perch weighed 10 ounces, meeting the minimum weight requirement set by MDC’s Master Angler Award. Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include anything from throwlines to archery.