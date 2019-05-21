Jackson passes ordinance legalizing medical marijuana

Southeast Missourian

A new ordinance approved Monday night by the Jackson Board of Aldermen will make it legal to possess medical-grade marijuana, but not until after it can be legally dispensed in Missouri. According to the ordinance, which went into effect immediately upon passage, qualified people can have medical marijuana in the City of Jackson as long as it has been legally prescribed and dispensed by a licensed medical marijuana dispensary. However, licensing of any medical marijuana dispensaries in Missouri won’t happen for several more months. City attorney Tom Ludwig, who drafted the ordinance says technically medical marijuana cannot be legally possessed in Jackson. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will begin accepting patient and caregiver identification applications in early July. The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing June 8 to gather public input on a proposed ordinance related to the zoning of medical marijuana-related businesses. Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has indicated he hopes the board can act on the zoning ordinance in July.