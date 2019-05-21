Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to authorities, a former Disney World employee accused of stealing $7,000 in memorabilia was arrested after posting photos of the missing items online. 24-year-old Patrick Allen Spikes became a suspect when his Twitter profile included pictures of valuable items two months after they were swiped from the theme park in Orlando, Florida.

He became combative when questioned about the photos of “Buzzy,” a character missing from the “Cranium Command” attraction at Epcot, leading to an initial charge of resisting arrest. A search warrant of his home and phone then turned up photos of stolen Disney wigs, skirts, and jackets.

He is accused of also using his Disney employee ID to access underground tunnels to get to Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion, where some of the costumes were stolen. Financial records showed that Spikes received about $30,000 via PayPal from two buyers with police saying the missing items were far more valuable on the black market.

One of the buyers returned eighteen items that Disney World said had all been stolen. Detectives say they are still investigating and trying to track down the rest of the items that have been documented as stolen. Spikes was charged with burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

