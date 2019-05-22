Missouri Bourbon designation passes Legislature

The Missouri Corn Growers Association is pleased Missouri bourbon was included in legislation that passed the state legislature…

Samantha Davis, public policy director for Missouri Corn Growers says they worked with the bill’s sponsor and other stakeholders to make sure Missouri corn is used in Missouri bourbon…

Davis says they worked closely with Wood Hat Spirits of New Florence (Missouri) which has started a distiller’s guild and wants an eventual “bourbon trail” for Missouri agri-tourism.