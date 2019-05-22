St. Louis Airport Reopens After Storm Shutdown

Flights have resumed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis after a temporary halt caused by a severe storm. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures Tuesday evening, when a strong storm passed through the region. After about an hour, the flights were able to resume. There were reports of funnel clouds cited in St. Charles County, near St. Louis, and downtown turned pitch black as a strong storm rumbled through. But by 7:30 p.m. the worst of the storm appeared to have passed without any reports of significant damage. The storm was part of a system that began Monday in the Plains. Around three dozen tornadoes have been reported since Monday night.