Storm destroys southwest Missouri town’s lone grocery store

Manager Josh Dugger (pronounced like slugger) tells our Springfield television partner KOLR-10 that 25 employees and customers went inside the produce cooler to wait out the storm. He says the storm “popped all our ears.” The store’s top priority now is to remove the debris and get the building boarded up. Survey teams from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield will be heading out this (Wednesday) morning to view storm damage across the Ozarks, and work to confirm if tornadoes caused them. One team is heading to Hartville, which is about an hour east of Springfield. State Representative Hannah Kelly tells Missourinet there is damage outside the Wright County Courthouse, where people huddled inside the basement during the storm:

Construction crews have been working to build a new jail in Hartville, which is the county seat. Kelly says volunteer firefighters are currently working to remove debris there and at the nearby Town and Country Supermarket, which took a direct hit from the storm. The grocery store’s ceiling has fallen in.