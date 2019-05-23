3 Deaths in Missouri as tornado strikes state capital

A violent tornado touched down in Jefferson City, causing heavy damage in Missouri’s capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and leaving many people trapped in the wreckage of their homes. Missouri Public Safety confirmed in a tweet that three people were killed in the Golden City area of Barton County, and several injured in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County. Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said around 2:15 a.m. Thursday that there were no reports of fatalities in the capital, but authorities had received multiple calls of people being trapped in homes. The tornado hit during a week that has seen several days of tornadoes and torrential rains in parts of the Southern Plains and Midwest.