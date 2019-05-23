The 2023 NFL Draft will be in Kansas City. At a press conference, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says Missouri is going to roll out the red carpet for the annual sporting event….

He says the Kansas City Sports Commission and city leadership have worked extremely hard for the past two years to offer an outstanding bid.

For the first time in the state's history, the NFL Draft is coming to Missouri. Kansas City will host the event in 2023. At a press conference, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt thanks the commitment of the Kansas City Sports Commission and city leadership over the past two years.

The draft will be around Union Station and the National World War One Museum and Memorial