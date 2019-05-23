Illinois Traffic Crash Alert

A white 2005 Dodge Dakota was traveling north on Interstate 57, just south of milepost 96 on Wednesday morning. The driver lost control and crossed the median into the path of a blue 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor hauling a tanker trailer. The Dodge Dakota then hit a white 2011 Ford Escape before coming to a stop in the grass median. The Ford Escape also came to a stop in the median. The crash caused Interstate 57 south at Dix and Interstate 64 east at Woodlawn to be closed for several hours. All lanes are now open. There was 1 fatality.