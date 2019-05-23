Sikeston woman faces charges after alleged stabbing

A Sikeston woman faces felony charges after allegedly stabbing her teen-aged sibling. 18-year-old Chansis Nitara Patterson is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action-unlawful use of a weapon. Officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 500 block of Cole in reference to a domestic assault on May 16. According to Lt. Jon Broom, public information officer for DPS, the victim was a 16-year-old male that alleged he was stabbed multiple times by his 18-year-old sister. The victim is expected to make a full recovery and the suspect was arrested and charged though Scott County Court, Broom said, adding the case remains under investigation. Bond for Patterson was set through the Scott County Circuit Court at $100,000 cash or surety.