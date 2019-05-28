Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register status

Fort D, Missouri’s only V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Civil War re-enactor Scott House is optimistic Fort D will receive national recognition now that the application has been approved by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. State approval came last week. It will soon be sent to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., which will make the final decision. House, who wrote the bulk of the application, expects the site to receive the national designation within the next three months. House and fellow Union Army re-enactors with the Turner Brigade participated in a living history demonstration Monday at Fort D, setting up camp and firing a cannon while musicians played period music on the grounds of the city park. While House talked of the site’s past during the Memorial Day event, he also found time to talk of its potential national recognition. The site is significant as part of Cape Girardeau’s Civil War history. It was one of four forts built by the Union Army to protect Cape Girardeau. It is the only fort remaining in Cape Girardeau and the only surviving earthworks of all the forts that were built to protect Missouri’s major cities.