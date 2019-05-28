Missouri professor tours tornado damage in pursuit of building tornado-resistant buildings

A Missouri University of Science and Technology professor has toured Jefferson City’s tornado damage to research ways to build tornado-resistant buildings. Civil engineer Grace Yan says her observations estimate the core of last week’s EF-3 twister was not large – about 50 to 100 meters.

Yan says the 2011 Joplin tornado inspired her to build tornado simulators. They are used to help estimate how buildings would fare in a twister.

Yan has built two small-scale simulators and a third simulator that could be the largest one in North America. They help to assess how structures would hold up in the path of a twister. She studied an outer wall at the old penitentiary that was damaged.

She examined the structures to measure the tornado’s wind characteristics and pressure.