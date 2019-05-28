Police: Items taken from unlocked vehicles in New Madrid, Mo.

Several items were taken from unlocked vehicles overnight in New Madrid, Missouri. Police said on Sunday night May 26 into Monday morning, May 27 vehicles were entered in the area of Kingshighway, St. Mark, St. Matthew and St. Vincent. Two items were recovered according to police. The owner of one of those items, a tool set, has not been identified. According to police if anyone can identify the missing tool set it can be claimed at the police department. Police said they have spoken with several residents on these streets. If you have any information to call police at 573-748-5901. Police are also asking anyone with surveillance cameras in these areas to check their cameras for anyone walking around. The suspects appear to have been on foot according to police. Police also said if it seems like someone was in your vehicle, but nothing was taken to contact officials, so they can determine where the suspect or suspects may be traveling.