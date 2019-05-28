Poplar Bluff VA administrator is first female in her family to join military

The Poplar Bluff VA is unique in the fact that all four of the top officials in the hospital are veterans, all of them with their own personal stories. The associate director of patient care services is the only female in her entire family to enlist. Chandra Miller was in the Air Force for just over three years, but when and why she enlisted is the real story. She said she was working odd jobs and wanted more for her family. Now Miller is an Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Poplar Bluff VA. She said she got into nursing after her time with the Air Force and found the VA where all four top officials are veterans. Coming from a long line of veterans she reminds patients she’s thinking more than just about their care when she’s making decisions.