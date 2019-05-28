Row your boat: Scott City hosts annual cardboard boat contest, pool party

Scott City Community Pool splashed into summertime Saturday with dives, water balloons, belly flops and the main event: a cardboard boat contest. Along with door prizes and other giveaways, the contests were part of the city’s free opening-day pool party, now in its second year. Scott City parks and recreation director Skylar Cobb said it’s an unusual event because a lot of times the cardboard box boats that look the best don’t necessarily float the best. Four teams of parents, guardians and children — nearly 16 contestants — started out with scissors, duct tape and cardboard. Each had one hour to construct the cruisers.