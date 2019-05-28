Suspect faces murder charge after man found with gun-shot wound in Charleston, Mo.

A suspect has been taken into custody after a homicide investigation in Charleston, Missouri. According to the Director of Charleston’s Department of Public Safety, Robert E. Hearnes, 30-year-old Rodney R. Johnson Jr. was arrested in connection with the incident. Johnson was arrested by the Montgomery County, Mo. Sheriff’s Department and placed in jail according to officials. Johnson is awaiting extradition to Mississippi County. Officials said he is being held on a no bond warrant and charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials said on May 24 around 12:25 a.m. police received a call about a person shot. Police were informed that the shooting happened on the gravel parking lot next to the Bowden Center, in the 700 block of Sy Williams. Investigating officers found a male victim with a gun-shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was 20-year-old D’Erick T. Menz of Charleston.