Volunteers come from all over the state to help clean up Jefferson City

Volunteer Elizabeth Barnes traveled from Blue Springs Missouri near Kansas City to help with the Jefferson City tornado cleanup this weekend

She says she helped in a recovery once—and it taught her about the importance of volunteering

Another volunteer over the weekend is Katie McCubbin of Lee’s Summit, who is on break from the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Volunteer Sherry Rowlett lives only a mile and a half from the tornado touch-down, and she packed up her tools to come help:

Another Ricky Mendez volunteers for a couple of days, bringing his Jefferson City family with him.

Mendez joined hundreds of volunteers over the Memorial Day weekend- who came to the capital city to remove debris.

Work continues – and volunteers are asked to register at the Volunteer Center at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.