Work continues and there is more to do in areas hit by tornado in Jefferson City
Ameri-corps staff are running the Volunteer registration center set up in a mall in Jefferson City.
Kaylen Jorden is from the organization in St. Louis- and by midday Memorial Day had signed up 500 workers
By midday Memorial Day – about 150 people had signed up and were dispatched to downtown- and they kept trickling in.
And those who could not lift debris:
The Volunteer Reception Center is set up in an empty department store space at Capital Mall off of Country Club Drive.