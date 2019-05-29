Arrests made in Miner, Mo. in 2018 business burglary

Several arrests have been made during the month of May by Miner Police related to burglaries in the area. According to officers with the Miner Police Department, a business burglary on September 10, 2018 led to the arrest of three suspects. A juvenile was arrested and placed into custody by a Scott County Juvenile Officer. Police said Bryce Johnson, was incarcerated in the Scott County jail on an unrelated charge, was further charged with burglary and stealing in connection with the burglary. His bond was set at $35,000 cash or surety. Timothy Carter, was also charged with burglary and stealing. Police said his bond was also set at $35,000 cash or surety.