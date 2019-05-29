Current boil orders in the Heartland

In Missouri, there are boil orders for New Madrid County, Scott County, and Wayne County. The City of Morehouse is under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice as of April30. This includes Jackson Street – West to city limits and the entire north side of the City of Morehouse due to construction on new water lines. The entire Village of Kelso is under a precautionary boil water order, effective starting on Saturday, May 18. It is until further notice. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources found E. coli in the water system in Kelso, MO on Monday, May 20. According to the Department of Natural Resource, a boil water order has been issued. More samples have been taken to determine the next actions to be taken. If the sample comes back negative the Boil Water Order will be lifted. Wayne County Public Water District #3 issued a boil water order Thursday, May 9for all of their customers until further notice. Crews are working on a tank at a supply station.

In Illinois, there are boil orders for Alexander County, Franklin County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, and Johnson County. The McClure East Cape Public water district lifted a boil water order on Wednesday, May 22. This district includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Reynoldsville and Gale. West City issued a boil water order Tuesday, May 28 for Browning St. south of Blakely, Parker St, and Simpson St. A boil order was issued on Wednesday, May 22 for 5 Shawnee Drive and 11 N. Shawnee Drive in Murphysboro. A boil water order in effect in Mt. Vernon and surrounding areas, along with the Buncombe Water District, was lifted Saturday, May 25.