Missouri soldiers pile the sandbags high in Brunswick

About fifty National Guard soldiers are putting sandbags down near flood waters in northern Missouri’s Brunswick. Adjutant General Steve Danner says they are focusing on the west end to save as many homes as possible.

Prisoners are also sandbagging in Brunswick. Danner says the guard also has high water rescue operations on alert in Jefferson City if needed. Danner, who also worked the floods of 1993, 2011 and 2012, says this year’s flooding is as bad as he’s seen in Missouri.

Danner says soldiers could be working in the next few days along the Mississippi River on the eastern side of the state.