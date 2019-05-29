Scott City Chamber of Commerce in a lull; hasn’t met since October

Scott City Chamber of Commerce president Kyle McDonald is perplexed. He and other chamber leaders say the organization is having problems getting its members to be involved and take an active role in supporting economic development in the Scott City area. McDonald is a Cape Girardeau resident but has operated a Farmers Insurance agency in Scott City since December 2011. He joined the Scott City Chamber of Commerce shortly after that, and it wasn’t long before he was added to the chamber’s executive committee. However, he has continued to serve as chamber president because no one else was available, or willing, to succeed him. The chamber has a seven-member executive committee consisting of a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, plus chairmen of three committees — membership, economic development and events. McDonald and other members of the executive committee think it’s time to survey the chamber’s membership — which now stands at approximately 45 individuals who represent just more than 30 local businesses — to see what they think the chamber’s direction needs to be, when the chamber meetings should be held, what sort of programs they’d like to see the chamber sponsor and so forth. The chamber’s next membership meeting is scheduled for June 26.