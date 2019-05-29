Work continues on bridge at Big Spring

Nine months after construction began, work continues on a new Highway 103 bridge at Big Spring, and if contractors can get enough days without rain, the new structure is expected to be complete in late September or early October. The geology of the area also has been a bit of a challenge with weathered rock and gravel in the river bed, according to Robertson Contracting project manager David Stinson. The old bridge, built in 1977, featured a 3-inch-thick asphalt deck laid over a base of 2-by-6 wooden boards butted together, and water supply lines running inside conduit pipes built into the bridge needed special care to keep them from freezing in the winter. While the old bridge was supported by several wooden poles, the new structure will feature concrete approaches, deep concrete abutments on each end, concrete box beams plus a large concrete pier in the middle of its 140-foot span. In all, Stinson said, about 500 cubic yards of concrete will be used in the construction project. The new bridge also will be slightly higher than the older one, which should help in flood condition, and it “will be pitched a few degrees” for water runoff, Stinson said. Just like the old bridge, the new one will feature a sidewalk along the north side and wooden posts and railings above the deck. In addition, the concrete structures will be covered with a layer of decorative rock to keep the rustic look of the region, Stinson noted. Funding for the project, she said, comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Trust Fund. With the bridge construction ongoing, traffic to the Big Spring area still must be diverted, and motorists can take Pea Vine Road, off Highway 103, to reach the spring, campground and boat ramp. Those wishing to visit the lodge and cabins or continue south on Route Z, she said, still can take Highway 103 straight into those areas.