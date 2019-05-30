Cape Parks and Rec reopens sand volleyball courts

The one-week hiatus mandated by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was lifted and sand volleyball league games were to resume Wednesday, according to parks and recreation director Julia Jones. Following the report of a teenager suffering a cut to her foot stepping on a kitchen paring knife in the sand volleyball court May 20 at Arena Park, Jones said all sand areas have since been sifted and are safe. Jones said she hopes people take advantage of contacting the police or a park official if someone is spotted doing something “inappropriate.” The possibility of installing security cameras within the park is on the table, Jones explained, describing it as a “more long-term decision” that requires factoring in safety evaluations and security within the parks. According to an email from Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann on Wednesday, no suspects have been identified, no arrests have been made and the intent of “who left or placed” the knives has not been determined. No additional knives were located after the initial report.