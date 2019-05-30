Crisp Museum Hosting Art Contests at River Campus Summer Arts Festival

The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus will host a number of activities, including two art competitions during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival on June 15. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., during which visitors will have the opportunity to compete in plein air and street painting events. The plein air contest will feature two categories – landscape/cityscape and portrait/narrative. Painters ages 10 and up must start and complete their pieces on the River Campus grounds between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. A registration fee of $10 per piece is required and may be made payable by cash or personal check to Crisp Museum at signup. Refunds are not available. The street painting chalk “avenue of art” will begin at 10 a.m. and is free for all ages to participate. Artists may enter the competition on the day of the festival. Children under six may participate, but their artwork will not be judged. Entries will be judged by Professional Street Painter Craig Thomas. Sidewalk chalk artists will be given a box of 24 soft pastels and a concrete space of up to six feet by six feet to create their respective entries. Images must be contained within that square. For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.