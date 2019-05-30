Governor Parson Tours Flooded Northwest Missouri and Discusses Corps of Engineers

Missouri’s governor toured flood-damaged northwest Missouri yesterday evening. KFEQ’s Brent Martin reports the St. Joseph tour came after Mike Parson and fellow Midwest governors met with the Army Corps of Engineers in Council Bluffs:

Parson says that he joined governors from Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska to urge the Corps to give states a seat at the table.

Governor Parson surveyed the Buchanan County flooding with Parkville State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer and State Representative Sheila Solon. Senator Luetkemeyer says farms, homes and businesses throughout low-lying areas of his district have been inundated with rising flood waters. Parson says Midwestern states must speak with one voice when bringing concerns to the Corps.