Southeast Students Complete 16-Week TG Missouri Leadership Program

Two Southeast Missouri State University students and a recent Southeast graduate piloted a 16-week TG Missouri Leadership Program this spring at Toyoda Gosei (TG Missouri) in Perryville, Missouri, as part of the industry’s TG University. Laura Gohn of Jackson, Missouri, Hannah Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri, and Heath Pobst of Scott City, Missouri, earned Southeast credit after completing an internship and project during the spring semester.

The program was created to assist TG Missouri with succession planning and leadership enhancement. The experience offered the Southeast students hands-on training and education in leadership roles in the manufacturing industry, while preparing them for future employment with TG Missouri. The students worked full-time throughout the semester, receiving one-on-one training with TG supervisors.

TG University collaborated with Southeast on the TG Missouri Leadership Program, building upon the already established Supervisor Certification Program (SCP), which combines quality small group instruction with real-time learning experiences. The program included formal classroom instruction, on-site instruction, hands-on projects and fieldwork with assigned mentors at both the supervisor and manager levels within the organization. Subjects covered during the coursework include Toyota Production System fundamentals, leadership, goal setting, quality, safety and problem solving. While most of the slots were filled by TG employees, the company granted three spots in the program to Southeast senior-level students or above with a minimum 3.0 grade point average and with majors in either technology or business allowing them college credit.