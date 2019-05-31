$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County

A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won’t produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry — electricity. Representatives of NextEra Energy Resources were in Jackson to meet with Cape Girardeau County commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday to outline plans for a “solar farm” they said would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 50,000 homes. The project would represent a $200 million investment in Cape Girardeau County and could be in operation sometime in the next two to four years, according to company representatives. NextEra Energy project director Danell Herzig told the commissioners the project has been in the planning phase for some time and in recent weeks, company representatives have been meeting with property owners near Delta asking them to consider selling or leasing their farmland for the project.