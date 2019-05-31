Dexter neighborhood bands together to clean-up after damaging storm

A neighborhood comes together to clean up after a storm knocked down power lines and trees in Dexter. The storm damaged a few homes and left many without power. Sarah Moore helped her parents clean up after a tree fell on their fence and roof. Moore said she is happy her parent’s home only sustained minor damage. Homeowner Stanislaus Creedo said he and his wife heard a crash and then found a tree on top of his roof, along with his neighbor’s. Creedo believes a lightning strike took down the tree. He said he’s just thankful they’re okay and that they are still able to live in the home. According to officials, no one was injured in last night’s storm.