Fire crews battle early morning structure fire south of Morley

Several fire crews were called out to fight a structure fire south of Morley on Friday. Scott County Rural Fire Protection District officials said crews and several area departments are on scene of a large commercial fire on US Highway 61, which is closed at the scene of the fire between Morley and Sikeston. People commuting to work are asked to find a different route. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with rerouting traffic. According to officials with Missouri State Highway Patrol, they received a call about a structure fire at 2:45 a.m. The building was reported to be fully engulfed in flames, dispatch said. A post on the Oran Fire Protection District’s Facebook page said firefighters are assisting Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and NBC Fire Protection District with a commercial structure fire on Highway 61.