Heavy rains add to farm flooding in New Madrid

Heavy rains are causing more problems for local farmers who are already behind schedule because of the wet spring weather. There was a lot of standing water in New Madrid County Thursday, after strong storms from the previous day dumped seven inches of rainfall according to the National Weather Service. Mark Baker has farmed in the area for 26-years and drove through the torrential downpour. The extra rain filled numerous low-lying ditches and about half of one of Baker’s cotton fields which was recently planted. Baker says he might have to replant some of the cash crop that is currently underwater. Baker has already been dealing with flooded farm lands this spring. More than 2,000 acres of his soybean fields have been underwater for months due to the swollen Mississippi River. Even though a lot of work is left Baker says he is motivated to break even this planting season because his family and the families of his workers depend on it. Baker says his farm staff is prepared to run their machines day and night to get a crop in, but for now farmers are still waiting for dry stretch of weather and the river to go down.