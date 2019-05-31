Missouri Bar offers free hotline for those impacted by flooding, tornadoes
Missouri residents and businesses who have dealt with flooding and tornadoes– or are trying to help– will eventually run into legal questions. The Missouri Bar is offering free legal help from Missouri lawyers. Bar Association President Ray Williams says they have participated in disaster relief since before the massive tornado hit Joplin in 2011.
If the legal issues get complicated:
The number is 1-800-829-4128 or Google Missouri Bar Disaster assistance hotline.