“Shaken Fury” exercises planned in Cape Girardeau

Public safety and health professionals are gearing up for ‘Shaken Fury 2019’ field exercises. ‘Shaken Fury’ is a week-long national exercise to help communities prepare their response to an earthquake, which will take place June 3rd through the 7th. This year participants will be responding to a mock 7.7 magnitude earthquake scenario. The purpose of the event is to evaluate, improve, strategize, recognize gaps, and coordinate resources in responding to a disaster. Helicopters, medical triage tent, staged collapsed building and other equipment will be used during the training exercise.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the Missouri National Guard and Missouri Task Force 1 are planning to fly in equipment and personnel to train alongside Southeast Missouri’s Region E Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT), SoutheastHEALTH’s emergency medical personnel and Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety. Approximately 30 to 40 out-of-area personnel are expected to be training in Cape Girardeau. Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire and Rescue, and South Scott Ambulance will also be participating. Activity will be seen around Plaza Way and Cape Girardeau Junior High.

While the training is taking place, drivers traveling near any of the practice sites are urged to use caution and not to get distracted by the activity. The public is also urged to give public safety and health personnel space to conduct their field exercises. The City of Cape Girardeau suggests following the exercises on social media. Organizers of ‘Shaken Fury’ hope this event will encourage you to develop their own disaster preparedness plan whether it is for an earthquake, tornado, flooding or other emergency.