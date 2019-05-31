The Landing reopening after high water on Current River shuts down some river floating

After being closed, The Landing announced on Thursday it will reopen on Friday. The benchmark for floating on the Current River is when the water level is about five feet below the flood gauge and it is still about a foot and a half too high. While the upper Current River was open all weekend and is getting close to normal water levels as of Wednesday, the lack of floating on the river in this area is bad for business and inconvenient for customers. For now, only motorboats can go on the river. The Landing owner Tom Bedell said they had been canceling reservations because they are not able to rent any floating devices. Bedell said the wet spring has not been helping because the water has nowhere to go. The river is forecast to be below five feet by the first weekend in June and businesses are optimistic that things will pick up this summer.