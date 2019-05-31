Water levels create temporary downtown flooding Thursday

Storm water crept into parked vehicles and some businesses on portions of Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening as water levels challenged the capacity of the downtown Merriwether Street Pumping Station. City of Cape Girardeau public works director Stan Polivick estimated nearly three-fourths of an inch of rain fell in about 30 minutes, producing “pretty severe” street flooding in other parts of town. Everything was fine on Wednesday, he said, and all the pumps were operational, but that changed when the storm arrived. Merriwether Street Pumping Station is the only one located on that side of the drainage basin, he said, collecting water from south of Broadway and east of Sprigg. It expels the water into a chamber, separate from the river. It services a nearly 160-acre area, he said. The only other pump station in proximity to the Merriwether Street Pumping Station is located near Isle Cape Girardeau, servicing mainly Lorimer, he said. Inspections take place daily, he said. And beginning Sunday, inspections will take place twice daily.