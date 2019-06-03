Cairo Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Violence and Armed Habitual Criminal

A Cairo man was arrested in August 2018 by Anna Police following a traffic stop in which he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, cannabis, and a controlled substance. 38-year-old Ronald Andrew Hill of Cairo, Illinois was convicted in March after a three day jury trial. He has been sentenced to 20 years on two counts of armed violence and one count of armed habitual criminal. He will also serve three years to life of Mandatory Supervised Release.