Caruthersville Arrests

Caruthersville Police made three arrests on Friday, May 30. 29-year-old Martez Smith was arrested on an active warrant for stealing. His bond is set at $532.50. 55-year-old Anthony Sandage was arrested on an active warrant for stealing, with his bond set at $282.50. Officers were at the 300 block of Grand Avenue to attempt to locate and arrest Tyrese Hyles for two outstanding warrants. Hyles fled on foot, but was stopped and arrested one block away. His bond is a $700 cash only bond.