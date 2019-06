A Southeast Missouri State University alum can strike up a rendition of “Gloria” at a moment’s notice. Jeremy Boyer of Kimmswick graduated from SEMO in 2004 with a Bachelor of Music Education. He got his start as a sports organist while playing at SEMO baseball games at Capaha Field. Boyer is now the organist for the St. Louis Blues and is an integral part of the historic season that has taken the Blues into the Stanley Cup finals.