The State of Missouri owes Cape County more than $500K

The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County more than half a million dollars in reimbursements for housing inmates before they are transferred to state prisons. Cape Girardeau County is not alone. As of mid-March, the state agency owed more than $35 million to Missouri’s counties and the City of St. Louis, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC). Data showed the DOC as of mid-March had not paid more than $657,000 in reimbursements to Scott County, more than $157,000 to Perry County and some $47,000 to Bollinger County. According to the DOC, Cape Girardeau County was owed more than $767,000 at that time. Since then, the county has received additional reimbursements that have brought the total down to just under $537,000, according to county Treasurer Roger Hudson. DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the backlog boils down to a lack of funding. Pojmann said lawmakers budgeted an additional $1.75 million for the coming fiscal year to be divided among all the counties in the state to help reduce the outstanding balance.