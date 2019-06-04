Maternal health coverage shows states that have expanded medicaid have improved the health of women

States that have expanded Medicaid have improved the health of women of childbearing age, increasing preventive care, reducing adverse health outcomes before, during and after pregnancies, and reducing maternal deaths and infant mortality rates. A new report finds that Missouri has among the highest uninsured rates for women of child-bearing age. The uninsured rate for Missouri women ages 18-44 is 13.9 percent, compared to an average 9 percent in Medicaid expansion states. The Executive Director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, Adam Searing, expands on this.